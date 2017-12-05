Premier League talking points

1 LACAZETTE SHOWS HIS WORTH

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger took a cautious approach with club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette in the first part of the season, holding off on starts and regularly substituting the French striker. The match against Manchester United was his first complete 90 minutes in the Premier League since the opening day. His adjustment to Arsenal's game - and his team-mates' better reading of his excellent movement - has taken time but he now looks totally involved and pivotal to the way Wenger wants his team to attack.

2 SPURS FACING DEFENSIVE SETBACK

With Davinson Sanchez likely to miss three matches as a result of the straight red card he received at Watford, Tottenham Hotspur are facing a defensive shortage. Toby Alderweireld could be out for as long as four months with injury, while Cameron Carter-Vickers is on loan at Sheffield United with no recall option. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has only Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier with significant experience at centre-half. But Ben Davies has deputised in a back three and there is the Argentinian teenager Juan Foyth, signed from Estudiantes in the summer.

3 HAZARD A DANGER AGAIN

Chelsea's Eden Hazard struggled with ankle injury in the season's opening weeks but the Belgian is back to his best. Saturday's brace against Newcastle took him to eight goals in his past 10 matches in all competitions. Blues manager Antonio Conte is eager to secure the 26-year-old's long-term future by extending his contract, which runs till 2020.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE