Premier League talking points

1. CONTE KEEPS AXEMAN ABRAMOVICH AT BAY

Given his record of ruthlessly disposing of managers perceived to be underachieving, the sight of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich at the club's training ground this week might have given Antonio Conte cause for concern. Amid rumours of player unrest plus a midweek thrashing at Roma in the Champions League, Chelsea's 1-0 win against Manchester United should calm talk about Conte's future - for now.

2. SALAH PROVES HIS WORTH TO KLOPP

When Jurgen Klopp persuaded Mohamed Salah to choose Liverpool ahead of several other suitors, even the Reds boss could not have expected his signing to make such a superb start. The Egypt winger had a disappointing spell with Chelsea but has repaid Klopp's faith with 12 goals thus far, including two in Saturday's 4-1 win at West Ham.

3. SPURS SHOW STOMACH FOR TITLE FIGHT

Capable of entertaining football, only for a lack of defensive solidity to prove their undoing, it has been more than 50 years since Tottenham last won the league. Their thrilling midweek Champions League win over Real Madrid was backed up with a scrappy 1-0 victory over rock-bottom Crystal Palace to suggest Spurs can produce the kind of grinding wins needed to sustain a title challenge.

4. MAGPIES NEED JANUARY INVESTMENT

When Newcastle's Dwight Gayle had an early goal controversially disallowed for offside, Bournemouth looked there for the taking. Yet Eddie Howe's refusal to panic earned stoppage-time dividends when Steve Cook headed a last-gasp winner from a corner. Rafael Benitez described it as a "self-inflicted" defeat and he had a point, but it also highlighted the manager's urgent need for a high-calibre striker.

5. PULIS' RECORD UNDER THREAT

Tony Pulis has never been in charge of a team relegated from the league but his side are perilously close to the drop zone, with Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Huddersfield meaning they've now gone nine games without a win. Pulis' reputation and the fact that there are still four sides below the Baggies is likely to buy him some time but he is under no illusions.

