Premier League talking points

1 INGS FINALLY CATCHES A BREAK

Danny Ings' time at Liverpool has been a nightmare, mainly because of injury.

Under manager Jurgen Klopp, the striker suffered an anterior cruciate injury in his first training session with the German in October 2016 that resulted in nine months on the sidelines, and then a year later, damaged knee cartilage forced him out for 11 months. Klopp has, however, shown great faith in Ings recently and his first goal in 21/2 years against West Bromwich Albion could be the boost he needs.

2 ZAHA AT PALACE CROSSROADS

If Roy Hodgson is right and Wilfried Zaha's reputation is costing him dearly, then the Crystal Palace forward has a real problem.

His reaction to the harsh yellow card for simulation in the 0-0 draw against Watford on Saturday was an indication of how frustrated Zaha is becoming with the perceived lack of protection he receives from referees. Palace's challenge will be to retain him this summer in the face of serious interest from bigger sides, while Zaha must decide if he needs to leave Selhurst Park to fulfil his true potential.

3 STOKE RUE LACK OF STRIKING OPTIONS

The one signing that Stoke did not make in January or at any other time in the last three years was a regular scorer and it has been a factor in their decline.

Manager Paul Lambert says his side - four points from safety in 19th - must win all three of their remaining matches to survive.

The Scot has only two choices up front - whether to put his faith in 18-year-old Tyrese Campbell, who has been scoring prolifically for the club's Under-23s, or continue to hope that 37-year-old Peter Crouch can fire Stoke to safety.

THE GUARDIAN