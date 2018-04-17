Premier League talking points

1 FOXES STUCK IN MID-TABLE OBSCURITY

Leaving themselves with too much to recover has been the story of the season for Leicester. A 2-1 defeat at Burnley left Claude Puel's side nine points off seventh place and the Foxes are highly unlikely to be playing in the Europa League next season.

The club's owners are continuing to count the cost of misplaced faith in Craig Shakespeare's credentials to be a permanent manager rather than a caretaker or an assistant.

And this is likely to be the last season Riyad Mahrez is around at the King Power Stadium.

2 LOFTUS-CHEEK STAKES CLAIM FOR ENGLAND SPOT

While the focus was drawn inexorably towards Wilfried Zaha, whose switch to Ivory Coast will always have the England set-up cursing, another in the Crystal Palace ranks also excelled in their 3-2 win over Brighton on Saturday.

This was Ruben Loftus-Cheek's best performance yet, with the Chelsea loanee suggesting he could yet have a role to play in Russia.

A place in England's World Cup squad is far from outlandish if he can keep up his form.

3 TERRIERS SHOW EPL EXPERIENCE OVERRATED

Huddersfield defied the odds to reach the Premier League last season and are on the verge of an even more improbable achievement this term.

The Terriers will probably avoid relegation - beating Everton on Saturday would practically confirm that - and if they do, David Wagner's men will have debunked the notion a team can only survive if they have a core of wily Premier League veterans.

THE GUARDIAN