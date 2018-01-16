Premier League talking points

CARROLL COULD BE CHELSEA'S UNLIKELY TARGET

Chelsea have endured three straight goalless draws in all competitions for the first time in their history and could explore West Ham striker Andy Carroll's availability.

Antonio Conte had hoped to secure a target man over the summer and is apparently an admirer of Carroll despite his patchy injury record. Blues striker Alvaro Morata barely had a sniff against 10-man Leicester on Saturday and has only three goals in his past 14 appearances - none in his past five.

EVANS SHOWS WHY BIGGER CLUBS ARE INTERESTED

There are not many centre-backs in England who have proved themselves able to cope with the best attackers in the biggest matches. But Jonny Evans is one, still at his physical peak at 30 playing for West Bromwich Albion who, before Saturday, had not won in 20 games.

But they are still second from bottom and whether they can stay up depends a lot on whether Evans stays. Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in buying him, and with good reason.

ALLARDYCE NEEDS TO GET EVERTON FIRING AGAIN

Sam Allardyce was candid enough, after Everton's 4-0 capitulation at Tottenham, to admit his honeymoon period is over.

The Toffees have scored once from four shots on target in their last five league games, picking up two points and, if they do not rediscover the vigour they showed after his arrival then a return to the relegation battle cannot be discounted. THE GUARDIAN

