Premier League talking points

1. INJURIES CAN SLOW DOWN THE CITY TRAIN

Manchester City will be disappointed with the end of their long 18-match winning streak after the 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace. But manager Pep Guardiola will be more concerned about injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne.

Jesus, substituted midway through the first half with a suspected knee injury, could be sidelined for up to two months. De Bruyne was stretchered off at the end and although the injury appears innocuous, he may miss today's home match against Watford.

2. BLUES' ROTATION POLICY PAYING OFF

It was an encouraging afternoon for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge as the champions thrived without the rested Eden Hazard.

Aided by Stoke manager Mark Hughes' decision to field a weakened team, Chelsea thrashed the hapless visitors 5-0 in their biggest league win of the season to make it four wins from their past five league games. With Arsenal looming tomorrow, Conte has Hazard rested and ready to rumble.

3. FITNESS WORRY OVER SALAH

Mohamed Salah has been the outstanding player for the Reds this term, netting 23 times in all competitions. But he limped off after scoring both goals in their 2-1 win over Leicester at the weekend.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping he will be fit for the FA Cup third-round tie with Everton and the league game against City.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE