Pogba's move earns agent Raiola $75m windfall

LONDON • Paul Pogba's agent will earn £41 million (S$74.8million) from the player's move to Manchester United, according to a book published in Germany.

The book Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football claims that Mino Raiola was entitled to £22.8 million of the £89 million fee paid by United to Juventus to sign Pogba last year.

It alleges that the agent is also due more than £16 million in further payments and an additional £2.2 million from the player, taking his total earnings from the deal to about £41 million.

Raiola is also agent to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the United forward, and the book, based on the research of Der Spiegel journalists Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger, says that Ibrahimovic's one-year contract at Old Trafford earns him £367,640 a week.

That makes him the best-paid player in English football, eclipsing team-mate Wayne Rooney, whose salary is about £300,000 a week.

Pogba is said by the new book to be paid a basic salary of £165,588 a week by United, with a further payment of £2.87 million for image rights.

His salary is due to decrease next season but he will be awarded a "loyalty bonus" of £3.46 million, so his total earnings from United will exceed this season's.

Ibrahimovic is recovering from a knee injury that will keep him out for several months and United have not yet said whether they intend to offer the Swede striker a new deal.

The book added that, had Ibrahimovic made 31 Premier League starts this season, he would have automatically earned another year at United. However, the 35-year-old made 27 before suffering the injury.

The book details a series of additional payments and incentives.

Pogba, for example, would make nearly £1 million more from United if he is named Fifa World Player of the Year.

THE TIMES, LONDON