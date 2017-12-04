Pogba livid with Koscielny over dismissal

LONDON • Jose Mourinho revealed Paul Pogba was furious with Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny for his role in the red card that rules the Manchester United midfielder out of this weekend's league summit meeting with Manchester City.

Pogba was sent off in the 74th minute of United's 3-1 win at Arsenal on Saturday after going over the ball to sink his studs into the back of Hector Bellerin's knee.

Koscielny responded to the foul by approaching referee Andre Marriner and appearing to call for the fellow Frenchman's dismissal.

Mourinho made it clear the France star was not happy with the decision or his international team-mate's part in it.

"I just know that Paul is frustrated. A bit disappointed with this colleague, Koscielny, with this kind of reaction," the United manager said. "He is very frustrated because everybody knows that Paul is a clean player and it was not his intention at all to be close to a red card."

Pogba's dismissal will earn him a three-match ban and his absence from the Manchester derby is a huge blow to United's hopes of closing the gap on the leaders.

He had already courted controversy earlier in the day when he sprinkled further spice on Sunday's derby fixture by publicly declaring his wish that City are handicapped by a new injury to a key player.

WISHING ILL LUCK I hope - and it's bad to say things like that - but fortunately for us I hope that they will get some very important player injured, like what's happening with us.'' PAUL POGBA, United midfielder, who sparked anger by declaring his wish that a new injury will befall a key City player.

"Someday I hope they are going to sleep," the 24-year-old told the BBC. "I hope - and it's bad to say things like that - but fortunately for us I hope that they will get some very important player injured, like what's happening with us."

The player himself has missed 12 United games this season through injury.

And his performance before his dismissal at the Emirates Stadium, adding the propulsion in midfield United so lacked when he was sidelined, only highlighted what United will miss again on Sunday.

He played a key role in what was ultimately the conclusive goal. With the game poised at 2-1, Pogba, shrugging off Koscielny, got into the box and centred for Jesse Lingard to finish from close range.

That was his fifth assist in eight league games this season.

As well as Mourinho's anger at Pogba's treatment, the Portuguese was frustrated at what he saw as Arsenal diving in the closing stages.

Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette appealed in vain for penalties and, with his tongue firmly in his cheek, Mourinho said: "The grass is absolutely beautiful - I think there is a desire to go onto the grass."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE TIMES, LONDON