Pochettino has no fault to pick with Wembley

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham have a "mental problem, not a Wembley problem" after their hoodoo at their temporary home struck again against Burnley on Sunday.

The London football club could not hold on to Dele Alli's 49th-minute opener in Sunday's game, with Chris Wood's injury-time strike earning visitors Burnley a 1-1 Premier League draw.

Tottenham have won just twice at Wembley in 12 attempts since 2007 and have not won there this season while White Hart Lane is being redeveloped.

Yet Pochettino says their new surroundings have played no part in their poor start, saying: "I agree we can't have moments like this if we want to challenge for the title. We need to work hard to try to be more strong, because that is a mental problem that we need to fix."

"Tottenham have lost eight of the last 11 games they have played at Wembley and were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea in their first match there this season, but Pochettino refuses to entertain talk of a jinx.

"It has nothing to do with Wembley. It's not a Wembley problem," said the Argentinian. "In football if you're not concentrated and focused, sometimes when you're tired maybe a little bit and you're not 100 per cent, you concede or give the opponent the possibility to score.

Pochettino believes Tottenham will add new signings before the transfer window shuts this week, having only brought in Davinson Sanchez and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga so far.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE