Pickford the pick of new signings

Tommy Low, 44, civil servant Chairman of Singapore Everton Supporters Club

Q Who will be the key player for your team in the new Premier League season? A Jordan Pickford. The goalkeeper position is where we have struggled with in the last few years. Although most of our signings have been quite good, I think that Pickford will be crucial.

If he plays well, it makes things easier for the team, boosts morale and puts less pressure on our strikers up front. Q Would you prefer Everton to win the Europa League, or finish in the top four this season? A I would rather win the Europa League since it gets a Champions League place as well, and it has been a long time since we have won anything. For a lot of Evertonians, we would welcome any piece of silverware, be it the League Cup or FA Cup. Q The Premier League has reached its 25th season. What were your favourite moments in the last 25 years? A The whole David Moyes era was quite memorable for me, establishing ourselves as a top-four contender, occasionally playing Champions League football and even finishing above Liverpool.

If I had to pick a match, I was actually at Goodison Park a few years ago when Everton played Manchester United and won 3-0. Other than that, watching the 3-0 win against Liverpool on TV, when Andy Johnson scored a brace, that was also quite memorable.

