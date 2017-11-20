Pep won't play blame game after Stones blow

LONDON • Pep Guardiola refused to blame England manager Gareth Southgate for John Stones' injury absence from Manchester City's Premier League title charge until the New Year.

Stones is expected to be out for up to six weeks after damaging a hamstring in City's 2-0 win at Leicester on Saturday, leaving Guardiola with defensive concerns.

But the City manager did not point the finger at Southgate for playing Stones in every minute of England's two friendlies against Germany and Brazil during the international break.

"I understand Gareth Southgate. He's preparing the team for the World Cup in Russia," said Guardiola, whose side prevailed through goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne.

"We demand a lot from the players. That is why we have to have a bigger squad. I understand he's taking the decisions for the country."

Guardiola is now short of cover at the back, having already had to press captain Vincent Kompany into a comeback at the King Power Stadium following a two-month layoff with a calf injury.

But he said: "Nico (Otamendi) was suspended, so that is why we don't have too many options in defence."

The Spaniard knows he will have to rotate his squad in the coming weeks in order to maintain City's bid for glory on all fronts.

"We have to rotate the team, but it is good that we have qualified for the Champions League (knockout stages), even though we still want to finish first in the group," he added.

"To come back with a win after the international break is very pleasing, especially to come here, the way Leicester play in terms of high pressing and the space that has to be covered by our back four. We did amazingly well."

With 11 wins and a draw from their opening 12 league games, City remain eight points clear of rivals Manchester United.

Leicester manager Claude Puel felt aggrieved that referee Graham Scott did not show Kompany a red card in the second minute when he chopped down Jamie Vardy.

"They are a fantastic team with their possession and technique, but it would have been interesting to see how they would have responded if the referee had given him a red card," said the Frenchman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE