Pep makes plea to refs after Foden's injury

LONDON • Pep Guardiola has called on Premier League referees to start protecting players more after revealing that Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is ruled out of the club's festive fixtures.

Midfielder Foden, 17, suffered an ankle ligament problem in City's League Cup quarter-final victory against Leicester in midweek.

And Guardiola suggested that he is fortunate to be able to pick Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, given that the two were at the end of poor challenges during their Tottenham clash last weekend.

"Phil's injured. Not good," Guardiola told a press conference ahead of today's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

"In the next fixtures he will not be able. We were lucky with Kevin and Raheem against Tottenham.

"It's a ligament. He could be out for a time. The referees have to be careful about the diving players but also be careful to protect the players."

Defenders John Stones and Vincent Kompany are doubts after missing the last few matches.

Guardiola hinted he will try to get central defensive cover in next month's transfer window but refused to name his targets. City have been linked with moves for West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

"We are going to try," said the Catalan, who is being investigated by Spanish police over his support for the Catalonia referendum. "I don't know if we'll be able to (sign a new defender) because the transfer market is really different in the summer time.

"I never spoke about what are our targets. Media are so clever and intelligent. I never spoke about other players and it depends on the price of the players."

What is also still unclear is whether inspirational playmaker David Silva, who has been in his native Spain for a week for unspecified "personal reasons", will return for the start of the holiday fixture list.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admitted his side were left "heartbroken" by the manner of their midweek League Cup defeat by Chelsea, which denied the club their first appearance in a major semi-final.

Having equalised in the last minute of normal time, his side conceded a winning goal in added time and the manager's task will be to lift his players after such a painful blow. Defeat also came at the cost of injuries to Jermain Defoe and Harry Arter, with Defoe in particular expected to face a lay-off after damaging ankle ligaments following a challenge by Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu.

"It's not been a great place for us to go to," Howe said, referring to the 4-0 defeat last year and the 5-1 thrashing in 2015. "So far in our Premier League history... they were very good and very strong on the day."

