Palace need to translate fine displays into points

LONDON • Roy Hodgson tried to highlight the positives, pointing to the chances Crystal Palace had created and the relative few they had conceded, and offering the visitors' tally of fouls - 26 - as evidence of Everton's desperation to wrest back some control.

But, in the end, all that truly remained was exasperation.

"I can't ask for more than I got from the players, but I must admit to being bitterly disappointed," the Palace manager said.

"I want to see points on the board."

The reality on Saturday was that basement side Palace were left to rue missed opportunities as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton in a pulsating Premier League match at Selhurst Park.

Palace were on the scoresheet inside the first minute with James McArthur's close-range finish, but their celebrations were cut short as the visitors responded almost immediately with a Leighton Baines penalty.

The hosts recovered well to dominate possession and deservedly took the lead again with a goal from Wilfried Zaha, before a defensive error from Scott Dann allowed Oumar Niasse to equalise on the stroke of half-time.

Palace remain rooted to the foot of the table, with all of their five points this season coming in their last three home matches.

"We created more chances, had more of the ball and have been fouled probably a record number of times," Hodgson said.

"We now have to do something to turn that into victories. I don't know what can be done except more of the same - and hope that if good performances are the key to getting points, we will get them."

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth was, however, impressed with his team's mentality to come from behind twice.

"We showed great resilience and desire. I am delighted with a point," he said.

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS