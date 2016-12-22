Order restored in the EPL as the 'Big Six' occupy top six spots

As this season began, it seemed a new phrase had entered the English football lexicon.

Troy Deeney suggested that Watford could "do a Leicester City". Andros Townsend said likewise of Crystal Palace.

According to Jamie Vardy, there was "no reason" why Leicester could not win back-to-back Premier League titles.

The inspirational lesson was that anything was possible now. The glass ceiling had been smashed. Amazing was to be the new normal.

That always seemed a spectacular underestimation of just how exceptional last season was - both in the miserable underperformance of so many of the bigger, richer clubs and the enormity of Leicester's achievement in becoming the team who capitalised.

It was the crazily illogical conclusion of a period in which all of the Premier League's wealthy elite were, to varying degrees, rebuilding.

This season always looked like being different and, sure enough, as we approach the halfway stage, it appears as though normal service has been resumed.



Chelsea striker Diego Costa (left) celebrates scoring against Southampton in the English Premier League. His league-leading 13 goals this season have helped Chelsea open up a six-point gap at the top of the table. The league's aristocrats are regaining control of the top flight after Leicester City's shock title win last season. The Foxes are 15th.



Together, the "Big Six" of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have lost 15 Premier League matches in the first 17 rounds.

Look at the corresponding figures over previous seasons - 28 last term, 23 in 2014-15 and 2013-14, 22 in 2012-13, 17 in 2011-12 - and it adds to that feeling of an elite who lost their way for a time, whether due to too much or too little stability. Now, emboldened by managers such as Antonio Conte, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, as well as by some colossal expenditure in the transfer market, they are rediscovering their mojo.

Neither is it simply the number of defeats.

This season always looked like being different and, sure enough, as we approach the halfway stage, it appears as though normal service has been resumed.

Chelsea's two so far have come against Liverpool and Arsenal; City's three against Tottenham, Chelsea and a briefly rejuvenated Leicester; Arsenal's three against Liverpool, Everton and City; United's three against City, Watford and Chelsea; Tottenham's two against Chelsea and United.

The only real oddities are Liverpool, whose only defeats have come against Burnley and Bournemouth in matches that left Klopp shaking his head in disbelief.

15 Number of matches the Premier League's 'Big Six' - Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - have lost after 17 rounds this season.

28 Number of matches the same sextet lost the same period last season. This season always looked like being different and, sure enough, as we approach the halfway stage, it appears as though normal service has been resumed.

This time last season, West Ham United alone had beaten Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and City; United had lost to Swansea City, Bournemouth and Norwich City.

This season, for the most part, it is only in the head-to-head matches between them that the "Big Six" clubs are being beaten.

Go back two years and, after 17 matches, West Ham and Southampton were in the top five, ahead of Arsenal, having won nine matches apiece.

Now Southampton, as the best of the rest, have only six wins. Their five matches against the elite, in advance of Tottenham's visit to St Mary's on Monday, have yielded two points, a 1-1 draw at City and a 0-0 draw at home with Liverpool.

It is not really surprising. Much was made last season of the ability of the other Premier League clubs, enriched by that vast broadcast deal, to make signings that were previously beyond them.

It is true, but being able to attract Alvaro Negredo or Xherdan Shaqiri is not the same as being able to buy a cluster of players of that quality, as Liverpool and Tottenham can, let alone being able to spend £150 million (S$ 268.06 million) this summer, as both Manchester clubs did.

It promises to be a formidable battle for Champions League qualification, as well as for the title if anyone can eat into the commanding lead that Chelsea have built up over recent weeks. But beyond the elite, it promises to be a forlorn, familiar scramble for seventh place.

Nobody will be "doing a Leicester" this season or indeed any time soon. As the year draws towards a close, that success should be seen for the sporting miracle it was.

THE TIMES, LONDON