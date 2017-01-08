Online discord underlines huge crack

One of the flashpoints in the growing discontent between Valencia supporters and the ownership of the club by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim is the ongoing online spat between the fans and Lim's 24-year-old daughter, Kim.

The socialite was once popular with the fans and hailed as Valencia's "angel" after the team ended Real Madrid's 22-game winning streak in a match in January 2015.

However, cheers turned to jeers when she defended her father's commitment to the club vociferously online.

When the fans protested on the streets last week after Valencia's 4-1 King's Cup defeat by Celta Vigo, they hurled abuse at Kim online, and she replied on Instagram: "Looks like some Valencia fans choose not to have a life again. I welcome comments again for everybody to see again, how amazing, the manners of some Valencia people are.

"Looks like the first comment is already racist and vulgarities are still being hurled.

"Others just try to justify with everything else irrelevant. Go home, go home = blah blah blah. What if we don't go home?! LOL"

Another flashpoint came in November when Kim was blasted for an Instagram post that showed her with Manchester United merchandise.

She then posted saying that the fans "can be quite crazy and stupid" and added: "So, stop writing stupid comments because you make yourself very filthy."

Valencia executive director Anil Murthy did not address questions on Kim's outburst nor whether Lim is considering selling the club.

Wang Meng Meng