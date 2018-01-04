No scheduling complaints from Pochettino

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is not going to complain about the hectic winter schedule and believes that fatigue will not be an issue for Tottenham when they host West Ham in their Premier League London derby today.

It will be a quick turnaround for Spurs and the Hammers with both clubs having played on Tuesday - Tottenham defeated bottom side Swansea 2-0 while West Ham beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1.

At least five other Premier League managers have spoken out against the busy schedule. Pochettino, however, felt otherwise.

"I am not going to complain. I think we will arrive in the same condition as West Ham," the Tottenham manager said.

"It will be difficult for the players. We will need to rest and maybe make some changes to give fresh legs to the team. But it will be an opportunity for the other players in the squad.

"I know how it (the fixture list) has been. We need to rest and make good decisions."

SIMPLY BETTER It wasn't our physical condition that was an advantage, we just played better, created more chances than them and deserved the victory. MAURICIO POCHETTINO, Tottenham coach, denying suggestions his team benefited from having more time in between games than their opponents Swansea.

Fernando Llorente became Swansea's third summer old boy to score against his struggling former team-mates on Tuesday.

The Spaniard started in place of Harry Kane and took just 12 minutes to head in a goal that piled more misery on Swans fans who saw Jack Cork and Gylfi Sigurdsson score, for Burnley and Everton respectively, earlier in the season.

To add insult to injury, TV footage showed Llorente strayed offside.

"I didn't see but the people tell me it was offside," Pochettino said.

"Always in football, sometimes it is for you, sometimes it is against you. And you need to accept that in one season this will happen."

Kane, brought on for the final 20 minutes, superbly set up an 89th-minute goal for Dele Alli that sealed victory in the incessant rain at the Liberty Stadium.

Pochettino added he does not think Spurs having three full days more recovery time than Swansea had any impact on the win.

"It wasn't our physical condition that was an advantage, we just played better, created more chances than them and deserved the victory," the Argentinian said.

He also suggested Kane, who has been suffering from a heavy cold, would be fit to start today.

"We will see (about Kane). We hope he will be well and be ready to come back," he said of the Premier League's leading scorer on 18 goals.

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am