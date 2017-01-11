No major clashes in FA Cup 4th-rd draw

LONDON • FA Cup holders Manchester United will face Championship side Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round after the draw was made on Monday.

The match-up will mean a swift return to Old Trafford for Warren Joyce, the Red Devils' former reserve team manager, who left United after 10 years to join Wigan last November.

Second-tier side Wigan have struggled since producing one of the competition's biggest upsets when they beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the FA Cup in 2013 and lie second from bottom in the Championship.

Unusually, the draw did not throw up any confirmed clash between Premier League teams although Arsenal could yet face Southampton if the Saints beat Norwich in the replay and Crystal Palace, who also have more work to do after a 0-0 draw at Bolton, could face City.

Liverpool, who were surprisingly held to a goal-less draw by League Two side Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, will play Wolves if they win their replay.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will entertain Championship side Brentford, the second time in four years the west London neighbours have been paired together in the fourth round.

FA CUP FOURTH ROUND

Selected fixtures (Roman numerals denote the division of non-Premier League clubs) Tottenham v Wycombe (IV) Derby (II) v Leicester Oxford (III) v Birmingham (II) or Newcastle (II) Liverpool or Plymouth (IV) v Wolves (II) Southampton or Norwich (II) v Arsenal Chelsea v Brentford (II) Manchester United v Wigan (II) Millwall (III) v Watford Bolton (III) or Crystal Palace v Manchester City Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley (IV) Matches to be played January 27-30

London's other derby pits League One team Millwall, who beat Bournemouth in the third round, against Premier League opposition in Watford.

The Midlands will also host a fierce local tussle between fast-improving Championship side Derby County and Premier League champions Leicester City.

Eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur will be pleased with a home draw against League Two minnows Wycombe Wanderers.

Sutton and Lincoln, the two non-league sides left in the competition, will be disappointed not to have secured Premier League opposition if they win their respective replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich.

Sutton have been paired with Leeds United, who beat Cambridge United 2-1 on Monday, while Lincoln face Championship leaders Brighton.

The games are scheduled to be played from Jan 27 to 30.

REUTERS