No FA action against Manchester teams over 'Milkgate'

LONDON • There will be no crying over spilt milk, after the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday that no formal action would be taken against Manchester United or Manchester City following ugly scenes that overshadowed the derby at Old Trafford earlier this month.

City beat nearest challengers United 2-1 to consolidate their position at the top of the English Premier League on Dec 10.

The visitors' celebrations after the match are alleged to have sparked a row involving several players and staff from both teams in the corridor outside the dressing rooms. During the altercation, it is understood that milk and water were thrown at United manager Jose Mourinho from within the City dressing room. Reports said City assistant coach Mikel Arteta was left with a cut below his eye after being hit by a plastic bottle.

The FA asked the clubs to explain the post-match fracas. But in a statement on Thursday, English football's governing body said: "Following a review of the evidence provided by the clubs and independent eyewitnesses, the FA will be taking no formal action."

This comes as little surprise as there were no video footage of the incident and both clubs reportedly gave very different accounts of what transpired.

The FA also said that Mourinho will face no sanctions following an investigation of comments he made before the derby. The FA said it has decided to take "no formal action" after reviewing evidence provided by United, understood to be relating to suggestions that City players make "tactical fouls" to break up opponents' attacks.

However it "reminded Jose Mourinho any further public comments about match officials may result in disciplinary action".

