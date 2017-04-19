NFL: Ex-Patriots star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez commits suicide

A file photo showing Aaron Hernandez, during a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, on July 8, 2014.
A file photo showing Aaron Hernandez, during a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, on July 8, 2014. PHOTO: REUTERS
BOSTON (REUTERS) - Former New England Patriots National Football League (NFL) star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in the jail cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder, just days after being acquitted of a second double-murder charge, state prison officials said on Wednesday.

Hernandez, 27, was a rising star in the NFL when he was arrested in June 2013 and accused of murdering an acquaintance near his Massachusetts home.

He was convicted of that killing and sentenced to life in prison in 2015 but on Friday found not guilty of another 2012 double murder.

Staff at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Centre in Shirley, Massachusetts, found Hernandez hanging in his prison cell and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Mr Hernandez hanged himself utilising a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window," the state corrections commission said in a statement.

"Mr Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items."

An attorney for Hernandez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

