Neymar in Shanghai as PSG deal looms

SHANGHAI • Neymar hit the red carpet in Shanghai yesterday as speculation mounted that the Brazilian star could be set to quit Barca for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a world-record €222 million (S$353 million) soon.

The 25-year-old forward is at the centre of an apparent tug of war between the two European giants in what would be the most expensive transfer fee in football history.

A training spat with new Barcelona signing Nelson Semedo during a pre-season tour in Miami ramped up chatter that Neymar could be about to swap Spain for the French capital.

Neymar, who has remained tight-lipped about the transfer rumours, posted a message for Chinese fans on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, after arriving for a promotional visit.

"Ni Hao China! I'm Neymar Jr and I've just arrived in China," he wrote. "I'm in Shanghai at the moment. I would like to send a huge hug to all my Chinese fans, thank you very much for your support."

He later posed for a scrum of photographers and TV journalists and answered questions about fashion, before attending an evening event for a clothing brand.

He also posted on Weibo a picture of himself with fellow Brazilian forward Hulk, who plays in the Chinese Super League for Shanghai SIPG.

Even following the training ground bust-up in the United States, after which Neymar appeared to storm off, his Barcelona team-mates said they wanted him to stay at the Camp Nou.

"Neymar and I, we are very close and I want him to stay and I know the situation," defender Gerard Pique told ESPN FC.

"Right now, he doesn't know what to do and we are trying to help him - the ones (on the team) that are more close to him - to take the right decision."

PSG's pursuit of Neymar has angered some in Spain, where LaLiga chief Javier Tebas said he will file a complaint with Uefa for financial fair play breaches by the French club.

