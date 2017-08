Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku shooting past West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart in the 33rd minute of their 4-0 English Premier League victory yesterday. It was the Belgian’s first goal for the Red Devils, after his transfer from Everton in the off season. He also netted United’s second goal in the 52nd minute, while Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba each added a goal late on as Jose Mourinho’s side began the new season in style.