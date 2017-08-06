Newbie waits for debut

PARIS • The world-record transfer is finally done and dusted, but Neymar could only watch from the stands as Paris Saint-Germain started their Ligue 1 campaign against Amiens yesterday.

The superstar, signed from Barcelona for a mind-boggling €222 million (S$358 million), was presented to the fans at the Parc des Princes before the clash against the newly-promoted side.

"I'm delighted to be here for this new challenge," said the 25-year-old as fireworks went off around him and fans chanted his name over and again.

"I want to win lots of trophies with you and I need your support to win these trophies.

"Paris is magic," he added in French before calling out the club's motto: "Ici, c'est Paris!" or "Here, it is Paris!"

But his hopes of playing in the match were dashed when his international transfer certificate failed to be lodged with the French league by the midnight deadline on Friday.

Despite the minor setback, he has already started repaying his mammoth transfer fee. PSG confirmed that more than 10,000 shirts, at an average of €100 each, bearing his name and his No. 10 were sold on Friday. The club expected another 15,000 shirts to be sold yesterday.

"I want something bigger, a greater challenge," said Neymar.

"It was one of my most difficult decisions (to leave Barcelona).

"In Barcelona I had adapted well to the city and the team... It was a tense time, thinking about what I should do in my life. I have left behind a lot of friends, but things go very fast in football."

There is no time to waste if he wants to fulfil his ambitions in Paris. And PSG coach Unai Emery will have to consider how to play Neymar in the most effective position prior to giving the forward his debut, most likely against Guingamp next Sunday.

It is likely that Neymar will play on the left of an attacking three in a 4-3-3 formation, with Edinson Cavani in the middle and either Angel di Maria or Julian Draxler on the right. That would be similar to the role the Brazilian played at the Nou Camp alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Emery usually deploys his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation but even then it would not make much difference to Neymar, as he should still slot in comfortably on the left flank, with Cavani as the No. 9.

"We are very pleased to welcome him, he will give us greater options in attack and we will be able to combine his talent with those of other players to develop a beautiful style of football," Emery said. "We have also held many discussions with the other players to learn how Neymar's arrival would help us."

Neymar has become the second highest-paid player in the world with an annual wage of around €30 million - behind Carlos Tevez and his €38 million a year at Shanghai Shenhua.

This means that during the 90 minutes against Amiens yesterday, Neymar would have earned about €5,000 just by sitting and watching.

But it is definitely not about the money, he insisted on Friday. And by forking out such a huge investment, PSG's ultimate aim is that Neymar can help them win back the Ligue 1 title lost to Monaco last season, and finally win the Champions League.

