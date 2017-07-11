National coaches become first Singaporeans to join JFA International Women's Coaching Course

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) staff coach and head coach of the women's Under-14 national team Angeline Chua and the women's U-19 national team's assistant coach Shida Shariff will be attending the Japan Football Association (JFA) International Women's Coaching Course at the J-Green Sakai football pitch in Osaka, the FAS announced on Tuesday (July 11).

The course aims to further the development of women's football in Asia by serving as a platform for its participants to network and share experience and knowledge.

"I am looking forward to attending the course and learning from the instructors as well as the coaches from the other MAs (member associations)," said Chua.

"I am sure the course will be very beneficial for our growth as coaches, and I am grateful to the FAS for supporting our development and nominating us for the course."

In addition, the July 11-16 course will include theoretical and practical sessions, coaching practice, and a visit to a Japan Women's Football League club.

This is the first time that Singapore coaches have been invited to the course, which will see 26 other female coaches from other MAs in Asia.

Julie Teo, general manager of the grassroots and women's football, said: "We are pleased that the JFA has accepted both our nominees, Angeline and Shida, to attend the course. We wanted to give our young, up-and-coming coaches an opportunity to attend the course to broaden their experience.

"We hope that they will learn as much as possible during their week in Japan, and come back to share the experience with the other coaches and the players whom they work with. This way, we can all work together towards a high level of women's football in Singapore."