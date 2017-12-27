Mutko drops football role to contest ban

MOSCOW • Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, banned for life from the Olympics this month, is temporarily stepping down from his role as head of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

He was set to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) yesterday against the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban him from the Games over allegations of state-sponsored doping.

"For the period of the proceedings, I will suspend my work at the Russian Football Union for six months," he was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The IOC said this month it was banning Russia from next year's Winter Games after finding proof of "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of doping procedures.

Russia is hosting next year's football World Cup.

Mutko also said he was considering resigning as head of the World Cup's organising committee.

"Fifa understands Mr Mutko's decision which was also taken in the best interest of the World Cup next summer," the global football body said in a statement. "Fifa thanks Mr Mutko for this responsible step and for the work carried out so far for the World Cup."

Fifa added that his decision "will have no impact on the successful staging of the World Cup next summer".

Mutko said RFU's director Alexander Alayev will become acting president for the duration of his own suspension, which could last less than six months depending on the duration of the legal proceedings.

Alayev told journalists that his goal would be to "keep stability" and "avoid any scandal" during the six months.

Mutko said he decided to contest his ban in court because failure to do so would make him seem guilty.

However, he denied that he was resigning.

He sat on Fifa's decision-making Council, previously known as the executive committee, from 2009 until earlier this year when he was barred from standing for re-election.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE