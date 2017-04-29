Moyes won't quit despite the boo boys

LONDON • David Moyes will not step down as Sunderland manager despite the Premier League club's fans chanting for his ouster during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough that pushed the basement side closer to relegation.

Sunderland have only one win in their last 15 league fixtures and are 12 points adrift of safety with five games left. Their relegation to the Championship will be confirmed if they lose to Bournemouth at home today and 17th-placed Hull City get at least a point at Southampton.

Their 10-year stay in the top flight will also come to an end if they lose and 18th-placed Swansea City beat Manchester United tomorrow.

Fans chanted "we want Moyes out" during the Boro game, but Moyes maintained there is still hope of survival.

"I'm here. I'm the manager. I'll take it on the chin," the Scot said. "There's nobody who wants to win more than me.

"While there's a chance, I've got to keep going and we've all got to keep going.

"The players have stuck at it and shown they are capable of trying to get points and winning games. Good performances lead to results, that's the way it goes. I think we've had a couple of pretty good performances in the last few games."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is not taking anything for granted despite his side, who lie 13th on 38 points, being seven points clear of the drop zone .

"I won't accept we're safe until it's mathematically done. We'd love to get over the 40-point barrier this weekend though," he said yesterday. "Any away game in the Premier League is difficult."

He is a happy man, though, as goalkeeper Artur Boruc extended his contract through to next year.

"We're really pleased for Artur, he's been so consistent for us and in really good form. He's won us points this season," Howe added.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

SUNDERLAND V BOURNEMOUTH

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch232, 10pm