Moyes' United tenure was untimely: Jose

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has said David Moyes' sacking by Manchester United was the kind of experience all top managers must go through but is clear he would have relished following Alex Ferguson because of the squad that was left behind.

Moyes replaced Ferguson in the summer of 2013 but struggled almost instantly and lost his job the following April after 34 Premier League games in charge.

This came 10 months into a six-year contract.

Mourinho is the third manager to follow Ferguson, Louis van Gaal having superseded Moyes and spent two seasons in charge.

Of Moyes, the Portuguese said: "I think a manager that's not sacked is not a manager, or at least is not a good manager. We have to be sacked.

"So I think it was just a bad moment in David's career and he has to do what I did (post-Chelsea). Move on and he did that... It's part of football."

It was put to Mourinho that Moyes' challenge was greater at United than his because the Scot directly followed Ferguson, a manager considered the greatest in English football history.

Mourinho said: "I wouldn't mind to be at a club with great expectations but to have Ryan Giggs and Chicharito (Javier Hernandez), I think (Nemanja) Vidic still in the team. (Patrice) Evra. I wouldn't mind.

"I don't feel it as a burden. I feel the great history of the club as only a positive thing and not negative thing."

Mourinho, however, offered some understanding for Moyes: "When David came the situation was not so easy. At the same time - I think this is even more important - the Premier League was changing."

Now in charge of Sunderland, Moyes revealed on Sunday that things went awry for him at United once his plans to sign Gareth Bale, Cesc Fabregas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos were thwarted.

"I felt all along that Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player and I fought to get him (from Tottenham) right up until the last minute," said the 53-year-old.

"We actually offered him a bigger deal than Real Madrid but Gareth had his mind made up.

"I don't know if those signings would have made the difference but I would have hoped that, given time, I would have been working with a successful Manchester United team now."

As van Gaal would discover, succeeding Ferguson was always going to be tricky and even Mourinho has endured his fair share of sticky moments.

"Most people, looking back, would now say that whoever took over from Sir Alex wouldn't have had an easy ride," Moyes said.

"My time there was too short but you have to win games and I didn't win enough games. I would also say that, as Louis and now Jose have found, managing Manchester United is a different animal from managing other clubs."

THE GUARDIAN