Moyes sings Carroll's praises after aerial ace nets brace

LONDON • Very few Premier League defenders can cope with the aerial threat posed by West Ham striker Andy Carroll, manager David Moyes said after the player's match-winning display against West Bromwich Albion.

Carroll ended a nine-month scoring drought with a second-half double at the London Stadium on Tuesday - including a stoppage-time winner - to give West Ham a 2-1 win to move up to 16th in the table.

After trailing to a James McClean goal, the Hammers bounced back with a majestic header from the 1.93m Carroll, whose leap left West Brom defenders Jonny Evans and Kieran Gibbs grounded.

"They were top goals," Moyes told Sky Sports. "I don't know if there are many centre-halves that could have dealt with his leap for the first goal, and I must say the ball in (from Aaron Cresswell) is terrific. And you have to give him great credit for the finish for the second goal as well."

The match was marred by an incident in the second half, when West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore waded into the London Stadium crowd and became involved in an altercation with a West Ham fan.

The England international told West Brom officials he did it after remarks were made about his baby son who died in 2014. The fan, who has been identified, was ejected and could face a stadium ban.

Livermore, who had just been substituted, had to be escorted down the tunnel.

West Brom boss Alan Pardew admitted he saw his player among the home crowd but did not know what led to it.

"There's no way he's going in the crowd - because I know him, he's a great lad - unless he was provoked severely. That's all I know," he said.

West Ham moved five points clear of bottom-side Swansea City having ended their four-game win-less run in all competitions.

The Hammers face a short trip to London rivals Tottenham in the league today, before visiting third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Crystal Palace's revival under Roy Hodgson continued apace as they also came from behind to win 2-1 at Southampton and pull clear of the relegation zone. Shane Long also ended his long goal drought since he last scored for Southampton last February, but it was not enough as Palace hit back through James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.

