Moyes ponders future after Black Cats' relegation

LONDON • Sunderland manager David Moyes said it was too soon for him to commit to the club for next season, following his "worst day in football".

Sunderland's relegation to the Championship, after 10 years in the top tier, was confirmed on Saturday when they lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth, and fourth-bottom Hull City drew 0-0 at Southampton.

"To think about it and talk about it now is just too quick," Moyes said when asked about his future at the Stadium of Light.

"I have managed in the ­Championship before but today is not the time to talk about it... This is the worst day. I will gather my thoughts in the next day or so."

Moyes, sacked by Manchester United after just 10 months in charge in April 2014, was appointed Sunderland manager last July.

He inherited a team who had narrowly avoided relegation under Sam Allardyce, and quickly found himself facing an uphill battle.

Along with Crystal Palace and Norwich, Sunderland have been relegated from the Premier League a record four times.

Sunderland have been in the bottom three since September and have propped up the table since January. They won only five games all season.

"I'm really disappointed," Moyes added. "I feel for the supporters. They put their heart and cash into the team and my thoughts are mainly with the supporters.

"It's a collective thing from top to bottom - it's wrong to blame any individual. Clubs are much stronger than any one individual."

Sunderland captain John O'Shea said the close season would provide an opportunity for the north-east club to take stock.

"There's going to be changes in the summer," said the former Manchester United defender.

"I've never been in this situation before in my career. It's obviously disappointing, but it's a chance for the club to take stock of everything and bounce back."

The club's American owner Ellis Short issued a statement saying a plan would be developed once the season was over.

"I acknowledge that during my ownership mistakes have been made, particularly in the area of player recruitment, and as a result we have found ourselves struggling to survive in recent seasons," he said. "We need to improve, both on and off the field, and despite the bitter disappointment of today there is a strong determination to do so throughout the club."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS