Moyes hungry to show he is right man for West Ham

LONDON • David Moyes admitted that he has a point to prove after West Ham gave the 54-year-old a chance to establish himself at the club by appointing him as their new manager on an initial six-month contract that could turn into a longer deal.

He has effectively been named as West Ham's interim manager after Slaven Bilic was dismissed on Monday morning, but the Scot takes over knowing that there is a strong possibility of being offered a two-year contract if he saves the club from relegation.

David Sullivan and David Gold, the club's co-owners, would also want to see clear signs of improvement in West Ham's footballing displays before making a final decision at the end of the season.

Although it is understood that Moyes will receive a £2 million (S$3.5 million) bonus if he wins the battle against relegation, a break clause in his contract will allow West Ham to walk away if they are not sufficiently impressed.

West Ham's decision to take things slowly with Moyes comes after the board faced down supporter unrest over his appointment.

The former Everton manager, who has been out of work since failing to keep Sunderland up last season, is seen as an uninspired choice by many fans.

Football clubs David Moyes has managed since 1998: • Preston North End

• Everton

• Manchester United

• Real Sociedad

• Sunderland

• West Ham

Moyes, who takes over a team languishing in 18th place after two wins from their first 11 Premier League games, has struggled since leaving Everton for Manchester United in 2013.

After being sacked by United and Spanish LaLiga club Real Sociedad, he was accused of negativity after finishing bottom of the league with Sunderland.

"Yes, I think I do," he said on the club's official website when asked if he has to prove himself.

"I've managed five clubs since starting out nearly 20 years ago, starting at Preston and then going to Everton.

"My period at Manchester United is well documented and I then did something I have always wanted to do by experiencing management abroad, with Real Sociedad.

"It's only been the last job where I feel it wasn't a good move and I didn't enjoy the experience. So I'm hungry to make sure I get things right now."

THE GUARDIAN