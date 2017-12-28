Moyes hits out at ref for allowing Cherries leveller

LONDON • West Ham manager David Moyes admitted he was mystified after referee Bobby Madley overruled his assistant and allowed a last-gasp equaliser by Bournemouth's Callum Wilson to stand in Tuesday's 3-3 Premier League draw.

Wilson's 93rd-minute effort was initially flagged for offside by linesman Simon Long but Madley, after a lengthy chat with his assistant, allowed the goal to stand despite the ball also appearing to have gone in via Wilson's arm.

Moyes felt his side had been denied two valuable points that seemed certain after two late goals by Marko Arnautovic.

"When the linesman's flag goes up, you think 'We've got out of jail there a bit'," Moyes told reporters. "But to overrule the linesman's decision, I couldn't believe (it). You could question the offside because it looks pretty level.

"But what you can't do is question that the Bournemouth player (Wilson) put it in with the top of his arm.

"When I saw the commotion, I thought there was no way he would overturn it. He said the assistant referee only put his flag up to draw attention to it, and I've never heard of that ever."

Goals from Dan Gosling and Nathan Ake had put Bournemouth ahead after James Collins had headed the visitors in front.

"We're disappointed because we're in the dying minutes and we've got ourselves 3-2 up," Moyes added. "We'd fought back although we weren't great throughout all of the game.

"We showed great spirit to get back in it and then to lose a goal like that is a killer."

Eddie Howe was left to lament two points he felt Bournemouth dropped, while still accepting Wilson's late equaliser probably should not have stood.

"Oh dear, where do you start?" Howe said, with Bournemouth winless in eight league games and still in the relegation zone.

"I didn't think it would be given because of the length of the conversation. It looks like we might have got away with one there."

