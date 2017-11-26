Moyes hails spirited fans as Hammers force draw

LONDON • David Moyes has praised West Ham's fans after a 1-1 draw with Leicester in the Premier League on Friday, the first match at the London Stadium since the Scot took over as manager.

It was also his first point since being appointed earlier this month.

While the fans expressed dissent in his first game in charge at Watford last weekend - holding up signs slamming the club and its owners - they were vociferous in their support on Friday.

"I thought the crowd were fantastic, so all the negatives I've heard about the crowd, I thought the opposite and that they were great, they really were," Moyes told reporters after the match.

"Any player will tell you that West Ham has always been a tough place to come over the years, with a tough crowd and they can make it that way in this stadium as well, and they did tonight.

"They got right behind the players, but I also thought the players gave them something to shout about as well. It was a start for us tonight."

West Ham halted a two-game losing streak, but the club remain in the relegation zone and Moyes believes there is still much room for improvement.

"We've learnt that we can run, and we have now set the standard and cannot go below that," the former Everton and Manchester United manager added.

Leicester manager Claude Puel has urged his side to be more clinical in front of goal.

Marc Albrighton handed Leicester the lead before Cheikhou Kouyate equalised for the hosts in the first half, and Puel was left to rue missed chances when several players - including Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi - came close to scoring but failed.

Leicester also drew their previous away league game 2-2 with Stoke after letting their lead slip twice.

"We have to find a clinical edge because we had a lot of opportunities and situations in the first half," the Frenchman said.

"We had to kill the game in the first half, but they scored just before half-time and came back with confidence. The atmosphere improved in the stadium and it was crucial to keep the draw."

