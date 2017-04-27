Moyes charged over 'slap' remark

LONDON • David Moyes has been charged by the Football Association over the sexist comments he made to BBC reporter Vicki Sparks last month.

The Sunderland manager had told Sparks after a post-match interview that she might "get a slap".

"David Moyes has been charged in relation to comments made after the game against Burnley on 18 March 2017," the FA said in a statement. The FA has alleged that the remarks were "improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute".

Moyes has until 6pm next Wednesday to reply to the charge. Should he admit the charge or be found guilty, he is likely to be fined and could also be asked to attend an education course.

He has apologised to Sparks, who accepted the apology, and said in a press conference that he regretted the comments, which he described as out of character.

Moyes made the comments following Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Burnley assuming the interview was over but the camera was still rolling and footage was published weeks later by a British newspaper.

Sparks had asked whether he felt under more pressure that day because club owner Ellis Short was watching his relegation-threatened side.

On air, Moyes, whose Sunderland are 12 points from safety at the foot of the table, said: "No, none at all."

When the interview was concluded, Moyes said to Sparks: "You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap, even though you're a woman."

Moyes later said: "In the heat of the moment, I made a mistake... which I profoundly regret. I was disappointed with myself for it.

THE GUARDIAN