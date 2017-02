Debutant Carlos Tevez (in blue) could not prevent Shanghai Shenhua, the team that made him the world's highest-paid player, from being dumped out of the Asian Champions League. The Chinese Super League side started badly in their home qualifier for Asia's top club competition, conceding the opener to Brisbane Roar striker Brandon Borrello after barely two minutes. Tommy Oar (40th minute) finished off the 2-0 victory for the A-League side.