Monaco seek £100m for teenage star Mbappe

LONDON • Manchester United have had a £72 million (S$130 million) bid for Kylian Mbappe turned down, with Monaco wanting a world-record £100 million for the 18-year-old forward.

Manager Jose Mourinho has made Mbappe, who had a rare off night on Wednesday as Monaco slumped to a 2-0 Champions League semi-final defeat by Juventus, one of his main targets for the summer but the French Ligue 1 club want to keep the teenage striker for at least another season.

United, who are also interested in Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, have struggled in front of goal this season, although Zlatan Ibrahimovic is their top scorer with 28 goals in all competitions.

The Swede, who suffered a long-term knee injury last month, has scored 17 times in the league, with Juan Mata the second-highest scorer with six.

Monaco are sticking by their £100-million valuation of Mbappe and it is highly unlikely he will leave next month. They are hoping his value soars so that they can sell him for around £125 million next year.

The player's preferred destination would be Real Madrid but the Spanish giants have yet to make an inquiry for the player who has impressed in Europe this season.

United and Mourinho are also working on other deals and have made an inquiry with Roma about Radja Nainggolan but the midfielder, who turned down Chelsea last year, is keen to stay.

Mourinho's shortlist of signings also includes the Real midfielder Toni Kroos and Mbappe's Monaco team-mates Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko, although Chelsea are in pole position to sign the latter.

1THE GUARDIAN