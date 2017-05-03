Monaco attack meets Juve wall

PARIS • Monaco have scored plenty of goals this season and boast one of European football's most exciting newcomers in striker Kylian Mbappe.

But that might not be enough to break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the Champions League semi-finals today.

Mbappe, 18, has scored 18 goals in his last 18 competitive games, including three in the 6-3 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund in the last eight.

The pacy forward provides a symbol for the rise of a fine counter-attacking team featuring other dangerous players such as Colombian marksman Radamel Falcao.

It takes more than that, however, to frighten Juventus, the tightest defence in Europe's top club competition, with just two goals conceded in this campaign.

18 Goals Kylian Mbappe, 18, has scored in his last 18 competitive appearances. The striker has 22 for the season.

"Even Barcelona could not score in two games against them so it will be complicated for us," Monaco's Poland defender Kamil Glik said ahead of today's first leg in the principality.

The Italian champions, who advanced to the last four with an aggregate 3-0 win over Barcelona, were held to a 2-2 draw at Atalanta in a rare defensive mix-up in Serie A on Friday.

Their pedigree and record for being impregnable when it matters, however, suggest Juventus should be regarded as the favourites.

"Monaco have technical and tactical qualities as well as talented young players," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

"They do not have the same history as Juventus but that does not mean it will be easy for us to make it to the final."

While Allegri can rely on a fully-fit squad, his Monaco counterpart Leonardo Jardim, criticised for fielding a weakened team in a 5-0 French Cup semi-final thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week, has a defensive worry.

Midfield dynamo Tiemoue Bakayoko is doubtful due to a broken nose.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who has yet to win the Champions League in his 22-year career, singled out Mbappe for praise yesterday. The Italian veteran told Uefa's official website: "Mbappe is an incredible talent. Of course, the characteristics are similar (to Thierry Henry) - he plays for Monaco early in his career, the very slender and elegant running style.

"Probably, at this age, he is even better in front of goal than Henry was."

Monaco have shone in Europe and at home this season.

Their domestic title hopes received a welcome boost when a nervous PSG side lost 1-3 at Nice on Sunday, leaving the club from the French Riviera three points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Juventus, meanwhile, are closing in on a record sixth straight Serie A title and can turn to their European history for inspiration, having won the showcase club competition twice, in 1985 and 1996.

Monaco, by contrast, reached the Champions League final only once, in 2004, losing 0-3 to a Porto side coached by Jose Mourinho after a great run featuring wins over Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The sides have faced each other twice before on the Champions League stage, with Juventus winning both ties, in the 1998 semi-finals and the 2015 quarter-finals.

Juventus have never been eliminated by a French team in 11 previous meetings in European club competitions.

REUTERS

MONACO V JUVENTUS

Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 2.45am