Misbehaving mascots

CYRIL THE SWAN (SWANSEA)

A £1,000 (S$1,770) fine for celebrating a goal and a two-game ban for a fracas with a coach were put in the shade in 2001, when he fought with Zampa the Lion, the Millwall mascot, and drop-kicked Zampa's head into the crowd.

WOLFIE (WOLVERHAMPTON)

The story of the three little pigs took a bizarre twist at half-time during Bristol City v Wolves in 1998. After winning a penalty shoot-out between the mascots, Wolfie's celebrations upset Bristol's pig mascot and stewards had to break up their scrap.

ROBBIE THE BOBBY (BURY)

Robbie was "sent off" for mooning at Bristol City fans in 2001 - his third dismissal of the season.

Robbie was also axed after dropping his trousers to Stoke City supporters and pulling the ears off Peterborough United's rabbit mascot.

HERCULES THE LION (ASTON VILLA)

Hercules was sacked in March 1998 for "inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour", after embracing and kissing Miss Aston Villa at half-time during a league match against Crystal Palace at Villa Park.

THE TIMES, LONDON