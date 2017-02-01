Minnows get their Goliaths in last-16

LONDON • Non-league side Sutton United will host 12-times winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while fellow non-league team Lincoln City were handed a trip to Burnley as all remaining Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.

"This will be like our World Cup final," said Sutton manager Paul Doswell. "It's as big as that for us - the profile of the club has risen so much in these last six to eight weeks."

Holders Manchester United travel to Blackburn Rovers, while Premier League leaders Chelsea also visit a Championship club after being paired with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur were given a London derby at second-tier Fulham, and Manchester City are away to Huddersfield Town. League One's Oxford United visit Middlesbrough, while fellow League One outfit Millwall host either Leicester City or Derby County, who replay their fourth-round tie on Feb 8.

FA CUP 5TH RD DRAW

Burnley v Lincoln Fulham v Tottenham Blackburn v Man United Sutton United v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford Wolverhampton v Chelsea Huddersfield v Man City Millwall v Derby or Leicester

Arsenal will have to cope with the 3G pitch at Sutton's 5,000-capacity stadium to take on the non-league club.

"I have just picked myself back up off the floor - a plum, plum game for us against one of the best sides in England, if not Europe," Doswell told Sky Sports. "To have Arsenal coming to Gander Green Lane - our little fortress - is just incredible.

It is the first time two non-league clubs have progressed this far since the FA Cup was reorganised more than 90 years ago.

REUTERS