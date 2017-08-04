Matic is a genius who thinks football: Mourinho

DUBLIN • Jose Mourinho labelled his new signing Nemanja Matic "a genius" after the midfielder made his Manchester United debut in Dublin on Wednesday.

The Serb started for United in their 2-1 friendly win over Sampdoria at the Aviva Stadium following his £40 million (S$71.4 million) switch from English Premier League champions Chelsea.

He lasted 45 minutes, with the United manager admitting the player was still on his way back towards full fitness.

"He needs time but he showed experience, intelligence, a genius in the way he thinks - he thinks football," Mourinho said.

"We will help him to be ready sooner rather than later."

Stationed in front of the three United centre backs, Matic linked the defence and midfield, shuffling the ball out to the wing backs, who caused Sampdoria problems on the counter-attack.

With Matic as the anchorman, Paul Pogba looked a far more dynamic player. The Frenchman kept his passing short, flicking the ball out to both flanks and also venturing forward himself, rather than trying long passes.

As well as Matic, fellow new boys Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku also started the game and Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring early with a header at the far post.

Sampdoria equalised midway through the second half, with Dennis Praet's deflected effort outfoxing goalkeeper David de Gea.

Substitute Juan Mata pounced for the winner with 10 minutes left, coolly slotting in from the edge of the penalty area.

Mourinho added that the club had done a "fantastic job" in delivering three of his desired four summer transfers.

"To get three out of four I thank the club for that. I will be happier if they get me four of four but they did a great effort for me," he said.

