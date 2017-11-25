Match points: Liverpool v Chelsea Key battles

Joel Matip v Alvaro Morata

Matip is far and away Liverpool's best defender and was sorely missed when they conceded three goals against Sevilla in his absence. Morata's winner against Manchester United showed his quality, but a man with five goals in his last four away league games can be better on the road, courtesy of Cesc Fabregas' long passing on the break.

Mohamed Salah v Gary Cahill

Jurgen Klopp called Liverpool the "Mo Salah team" last week. The winger is the Premier League's top scorer, ahead of all its star strikers. Cahill was only a substitute at Qarabag to rest for Salah. He has to be wary of the Egyptian's pace, and his willingness to cut infield and shoot on his preferred left foot, and has to be as close to Andreas Christensen as possible.

Jordan Henderson v Eden Hazard

Henderson scored a spectacular goal against Chelsea last season, but now finds himself the subject of criticism from fans for failing to protect the defence. Facing Hazard is a huge test for the Liverpool captain. The Belgian has six goals and two assists in his last seven games, is at the peak of his form and is particularly elusive, with licence to roam around and behind Alvaro Morata.