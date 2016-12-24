Match points: Chelsea v Bournemouth

Key battles

Cesc Fabregas v Jack Wilshere

A reunion of Arsenal team-mates. Fabregas is set for just his fourth league start of the season, Wilshere a 12th as he is finally getting first-team football. Often a No. 10 for Bournemouth, he should drop in to complete a deeper trio on Monday. Whoever is the dominant passer should help his side set the tempo and dominate the game.

Eden Hazard v Harry Arter

Hazard has twice as many league goals as he managed in the whole of last season but, strangely, only one assist. That puts him behind Arter, the energetic player Bournemouth bought from non-league Woking for just £4,000 (S$7,100). The Ireland international is often at the hub of their passing game. Here he has to check Hazard is not in space behind him.

Michy Batshuayi v Steve Cook

The £33.6 million (S$59.6 million) Belgian has played only 78 minutes of Premier League football in 10 cameo appearances. He has similar pace to Costa and can drag defences deeper, but lacks his menacing aggression. Cook, a scorer against Liverpool, assumes greater responsibility without his regular partner Nathan Ake as Simon Francis should move infield.