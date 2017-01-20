Manchester City, Liverpool get ready to celebrate Chinese New Year with their fans

SINGAPORE - With the Chinese New Year just eight days away, a couple of English Premier League clubs have sent their unique "Gong Xi Fa Cai" wishes to their Chinese fans.

Manchester City are planning to have lion dancers and Chinese gongfu exponents in their pre-match and half-time shows in their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

There will also be 2,000 fortune cookies to give out to fans at the stadium. Each cookie holds the key to a number of Man City discounts and giveaways that fans are sure to enjoy.



PHOTO: MANCHESTER CITY



Liverpool, on the other hand, released an eight-minute YouTube clip featuring manager Jurgen Klopp and his attempt to beat his players Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho at table tennis.

All we would say is that it involves the German getting help from China, who is by far the top table tennis nation in the world.