Man United v Tottenham: Key battles

ERIC BAILLY V HARRY KANE

Bailly was injured for the West Brom defeat and rested for the win at Bournemouth, presumably to prepare him for this. United have won 79 per cent of games he has started this season. Kane has just two goals in his last seven games - one he controversially claimed at Stoke and another at Brighton when he played as a No. 10.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ V KIERAN TRIPPIER

Perhaps Sanchez's best display of the season came against Tottenham, but it was in an Arsenal shirt. His league debut for United came in a 2-0 defeat at Wembley, when former Manchester City player Trippier helped subdue the Chilean. It is a moot point if he should start, as both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford excelled at Bournemouth.

ROMELU LUKAKU V JAN VERTONGHEN

If Lukaku's big-game record is hard to ignore, other statistics look better for him. He has 12 goals in 11 FA Cup games and has scored in every round this season. His Belgium team-mate Vertonghen, unlike Lukaku, was named in the PFA's team of the season and believes a Cup win could start an era of trophies for Spurs.

Richard Jolly