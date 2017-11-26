Football: Man United keep up pressure with 1-0 win over Brighton

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United stayed on the tail of Premier League leaders and arch rivals Manchester City after a Lewis Dunk own goal gave them a laboured 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday (Nov 25).

United's 32-year old wing-back Ashley Young let fly from the the edge of the penalty area in the 66th minute and his shot took a heavy deflection off Dunk, leaving visiting goalkeeper Mathew Ryan rooted to the spot.

The winner settled an uneventful contest as Brighton's packed defence foiled waves of attacks by United's 4-3-3 formation, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford deployed either side of striker Romelu Lukaku.

But Brighton, who had several dangerous raids down Young's flank, failed to clear a corner and the home side took advantage to stay second in the standings on 29 points from 13 games, five behind City who visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday.