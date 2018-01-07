Make hay while the sun and your football career shine

After the lights went out at Anfield on Friday night, Liverpool flew to Dubai for a rare sunshine training break.

Virgil van Dijk was aboard. Philippe Coutinho was not.

The cynics say that is because Coutinho has contracted the virus known as "Barca flu", just as he did six months ago while the summer transfer window was open.

Coutinho is rapidly becoming yesterday's man at Liverpool. The Brazilian's skills wowed the Kop, and anyone who loves to see the ball on the grass and a great playmaker move it around with artistry.

But Coutinho is the playmaker Barcelona have identified as the replacement for Andres Iniesta who, at 33 cannot go on forever trying to fill his own role and cover the gap left by Xavi Hernandez who, as it happens, is now settled in Qatari league football.

By the time you read this, it is quite possible that Barca and Liverpool will have come to terms on the €160 million (S$255 million) the Merseyside club will accept for the player they signed for £8.5 million (S$15.3 million) in 2013.

Is Coutinho that special?

In the right team at the right time, and in the current inflated European transfer market, he could be.

Barca still have £100 million or so left over from the world-record £200 million buyout that Paris Saint-Germain triggered to steal Neymar from the Nou Camp last August.

Qatar was a major influence on that deal, because the Qatar ruling family owns PSG.

Nike was also an interlocker, because it sponsors both PSG and Barca. And Nike, the American brand, also promotes and pays millions to Neymar, just as it does the Brazil national team, just as it does Coutinho.

While the poor, gifted Coutinho suffers his biennial lurgy, the numbers for his move, his wage, his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi and Co, the uncomfortable fact is that Nike does not sponsor Liverpool.

New Balance, based in Boston where the owners of Liverpool reside, is the official kit supplier and corporate sponsor in Anfield red.

So, you see where this is heading. The tug of war between the Anglo-American powers at Anfield and the Catalan flagship at Nou Camp moved this weekend to within a mere few tens of millions of a done deal.

Football, someone once said, is a simple game.

Not any more it isn't. Liverpool's spending of £75 million to finally get van Dijk was rewarded on Friday when it perhaps least expected the Dutchman to impress.

He was purchased to plug the yawning gaps in the back line. He rose late in a feisty, tumultuous but not particularly pretty cup-tie, to head the winning goal that put Everton out. His goal was at the Kop End, too.

"It gets no better that!" van Dijk said after his whirlwind signing and his 84th-minute goal.

Well, in his world, maybe that is the pinnacle.

But I know a man who once scored what really was the goal of a lifetime.

That man, George Oppong Weah, is about to be sworn in as the President of Liberia.

Imagine it. You are born in Africa, in a country torn asunder by two civil wars that leave your homeland reduced to such poverty that, even for Africa, puts most of the four million plus population below the poverty line.

The George Weah we remember was the hugely powerful and swift player, plucked by Arsene Wenger out of Africa when the Frenchman was building his coaching reputation at Monaco.

Indeed, Wenger is on the list of guests that Weah has invited to his inauguration on Jan 22.

It is unlikely Wenger will get the time-off. His Gunners have a League Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea on the 24th.

And Wenger, like most other managers of Europe's mega-rich clubs, will also probably still be chasing deals for new players, especially if Manchester City force through the purchase of Alexis Sanchez in this window.

But back to Weah. That special goal of his was for AC Milan in the days when Silvio Berlusconi was the big paymaster.

It was Sept 8, 1996, and it was towards the end of the first match of the Serie A season.

It is burnt into my memory as the day that Weah beat seven gentlemen of Verona.

He started it off by intercepting a cross in Milan's own penalty box. Then he ran 85 metres with the ball. He outpaced and outclassed seven Verona opponents.

Some of them fell like the beads of sweat of Weah's brow. In 14 seconds, 30 strides and 14 touches of the ball, he scored with a low, angled shot along the grass.

"A goal for Italy, for Africa, for Milan," Weah described it.

Africa was still on his mind. He never forgot where he came from and, now at 51 and history so far as the game is concerned, he dares to take on the role as head of state.

Footballers are the world's nouveau riche. Weah no doubt made plenty in his time and football lifted him out of a Monrovia slum area to the good life that players live in their dreams.

He became Fifa World Player of the Year. He studied for a business administration degree at DeVry University in Miami. And he came home to run a country that has a gross domestic product of US$2.1 billion (S$2.78 billion).

There are about half a dozen football clubs worth more than that. They include Barcelona and, while the Qataris and Abu Dhabi sheikhs are in charge, PSG and Man City.

That cash, and television money and shirt-makers in the United States, are - for as long as they last - making clubs wealthier than nations.

Who can blame the Neymars and the Coutinhos for making hay while the sun shines?