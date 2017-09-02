Llorente believes he can learn from Kane

LONDON • Tottenham have completed the signing of striker Fernando Llorente from Swansea City, who replaced the Spaniard with Wilfried Bony before the transfer window closed on Thursday.

Premier League champions Chelsea were also reported to have made a bid for Llorente but he agreed a two-year contract - reportedly worth around £14 million (S$24.6 million) - with Tottenham, becoming Spurs' fifth signing of the summer window.

The 32-year-old is likely to be predominantly used as a back-up to England striker Harry Kane.

Llorente scored 15 league goals to help Swansea avoid relegation last season but missed the first month of the current campaign with an arm injury.

He has 24 caps with Spain and was a part of the 2010 World Cup-winning squad.

After coming up in the Athletic Bilbao academy, Llorente scored 111 goals in 327 games at the Basque club before moving in July 2013 to Juventus, where he scored 27 goals in 92 appearances.

He then moved on to Sevilla in 2015, scoring four times and helping them win the Europa League before joining Swansea last summer.

"I can only say I come here to help Tottenham try to win titles," Llorente said. "They are working really well in the last few years. I like Mauricio Pochettino, his mentality, his thoughts about Tottenham and I think the philosophy of this club is amazing.

"I'm 32 years old, but I think I still can learn a lot of things from Harry and the other players."

Llorente joined defender Serge Aurier at White Hart Lane on deadline day as Pochettino looks to strengthen the squad that finished second behind Chelsea in the league last season.

Swansea announced the signing of Bony, who rejoins the Welsh side after struggling for first-team opportunities at Manchester City.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed a two-year deal, with an option of a third, at the Liberty Stadium.

