Liverpool have no defence against the serious flaws in their backline

Liverpool's honeymoon period lasted longer than expected and I have predicted all along that their bubble would burst sooner or later.

To manager Jurgen Klopp's credit, he has kept the team's flaws hidden all this while until this year, when the Reds' defensive frailties have been exposed.

In 2017, they have won just one of 10 matches, a 1-0 victory over League Two side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third-round replay.

And their current winless run of five games in the English Premier League is their worst start to a year since 1954, when they were relegated from the top flight.

The Reds have leaked 30 league goals this season, almost twice as many as league leaders Chelsea (17).

But this figure was not so alarming earlier as they were scoring more goals than they had conceded and they even led the table briefly.

Then their attack lost form, the goals dried up and the spotlight is now firmly on the leaky defence.

Their opponents have exploited that weakness, closing them down early or hitting them on the counter-attack, and then easily breaking down Liverpool's fragile defence.

While goalkeeper Simon Mignolet received much of the blame for his costly errors in the team's 0-2 loss to Hull City and 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their last two league matches, the defenders were not doing their job either.

Ironically, Liverpool had the lion's share of possession (72 per cent against Hull's 28 per cent) but they looked mostly lethargic instead of playing the high-pressing attacking style of football Klopp is known for.

Liverpool, like other big clubs such as Real Madrid (Cristiano Ronaldo) and Barcelona (Lionel Messi), have always built their team around an influential figure. In the past, it was Steven Gerrard. Now, it is Philippe Coutinho.

But Coutinho was out injured for about two months and Liverpool's form started to wane. Even though the Brazilian is back, perhaps too much is expected from the playmaker.

At times, it is mind-boggling trying to guess what Klopp was thinking of when selecting his players.

Even though Emre Can had been clearly off-form with stray and mis-timed forward passes and even gave away a corner which eventually led to the first goal last weekend, he was preferred over the more effective "Gini" Wijnaldum.

Then Can was replaced by an inconsistent Daniel Sturridge, whom Klopp stubbornly relies on to deliver goals while ignoring the injury-prone player's poor performance record.

Of the 14 EPL appearances Sturridge has made this season, he started in just five games and scored two goals. Last month, he said he believes he is the best striker at Anfield and Klopp continues to have faith in him.

At least the German is honest enough to admit that the team can only blame themselves for their woeful recent form.

There is also a bright side. The team's four EPL defeats may be embarrassing losses against the so-called lesser sides like Hull, Swansea, Bournemouth and Burnley. But on a positive note, Klopp's men are unbeaten against the rest of the top six teams - Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

In the midst of their freefall, at least this is one record that can offer them some comfort when they take on second-placed Spurs on Saturday.