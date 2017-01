Singapore's national women's footballer Faradila Rafidi (No. 25) tussling for the ball with her United Arab Emirates counterpart Alanood Aladwan during a friendly at Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

The visitors won 4-0 through goals from Naeema Gharib (62nd minute), Nouf Aladwan (65th minute) and Salha Alzaabi (73rd and 90th minutes). The two sides will face each other again tomorrow.