'Legend' Aguero controls destiny

LONDON • Pep Guardiola said Sergio Aguero had earned the right to determine his own Manchester City future after the striker scored a brace in a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth.

The build-up to Saturday's contest was dogged by talk of the Argentinian's supposed discontent at the Etihad Stadium, as Guardiola continues to rotate his starting XI.

City's all-time leading scorer with 186 goals is reported to have held talks with club owner Khaldoon Al Mubarak amid speculation that he could leave for Real Madrid.

"I respect Sergio a lot, about all he has done and what he will do in the future," said City manager Guardiola after the Premier League leaders' record-extending 17th straight league win.

"He is a legend. He will decide absolutely everything about his life and his future. I'm delighted to have him here with Gabriel (Jesus) and all the squad.

"Aguero is a special player, a legend, and I am so happy when he plays good and he is scoring goals."

Aguero gave City the lead with a diving header after 27 minutes, before setting up Raheem Sterling in the 53rd minute.

101 Manchester City are the first Premier League side to score at least 100 goals in a calendar year.

He nodded home his second header of the match before substitute Danilo ruthlessly finished from 12 yards out with five minutes remaining.

Aguero, an unused substitute during City's 2-1 derby win over Manchester United on Dec 10, threw his gloves to the floor after he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 58th minute against Tottenham a week ago.

But he showed no signs of unhappiness against Bournemouth as he played the full 90 minutes.

"I was a player and I understand when the players are subbed, they are sad," Guardiola said.

"Our job is to try to search for something to make us win. I try to have the best relations as possible with players.

We are together and I understand when they are upset but sometimes I think Jesus deserves to play, too.

"What is important is the respect between each other. They have an amazing relationship between them, the locker room - it's a dream to go there. That's the most important thing."

Despite his team's spirit and attacking prowess, the Spaniard believes City can still improve.

After the third league game in a row that rampant City cored four goals, taking their total to 60 in 19 games, he outlined areas in which his squad can prove even more effective in the second half of the season as they chase a quadruple.

"We have to learn, to improve and attack this kind of defence and I think that is going to happen," Guardiola said.

"Always teams can improve. When they defend with 10 (men) in the box, we can attack more fluently, make more chances."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS