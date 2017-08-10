Fan view

Last-gasp title win in 2012 still unbeatable

Manchester City FC Supporters Club Singapore treasurer Jess Chen with former City player Paul Dickov. Chen feels that David Silva will be crucial to this season's success.
Jess Chen, 35, self-employed Treasurer, Manchester City FC Supporters' Club Singapore

Q Which player in the squad is critical to this season's success and why?

A David Silva, our little magician has always been a key member in the team for the last few seasons and more even so with the experience he can bring to for our new players moving forward.

Q Would you prefer to win the English Premier League or Champions League this season?

A English Premier League, always. It's the best bragging rights.

Q The Premier League has reached its 25th season. What was your favourite moment in the last 25 years?

A Winning our first English Premier League title on the final day against Queens Park Rangers in 2012. Any City fan will tell you the same.

