Lallana close to new Reds deal

LONDON • Liverpool are ready to secure Adam Lallana's long-term future by agreeing a new contract with the England midfielder.

Lallana's representatives are in talks with the English Premier League club to strike a deal to keep him at Anfield beyond his current contract, which has two years left to run in the summer.

Philippe Coutinho, his Brazilian team-mate, recently signed a five-year deal making him Liverpool's top earner on £150,000 (S$266,000) a week and Lallana is set to earn a similar package over the next four years.

Lallana has won the trust of Jurgen Klopp with some superb displays this season and will be one of the players the Liverpool manager looks to as he seeks to lift the club out of the tailspin threatening their top-four hopes.

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow, having failed to post a Premier League win this year, dropping from second place to fifth in the process.

Their run of two points from a possible 12 has seen them slip outside the top four for the first time since Sept 24. However, Lallana believes it is a period in which they have to grind out victories.

"You don't have to always win by scoring five or six," he said.

"Maybe that's an area we need to improve on. We maybe need to realise how good we are at times.

"Milly (James Milner) is probably the only one who has that type of experience because it only comes from winning silverware, like he did at Manchester City.

"We need to learn and get back to winning ways in the league as soon as possible."

THE TIMES, LONDON